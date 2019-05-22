Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ortom Seeks New Criteria For Appointing VCs

Published

1 min ago

on


The governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom has called on the federal government to change the criteria for selecting vice-chancellors in the country.

The governor spoke yesterday in Abuja during the public presentation of the book titled, “Michael Adikwu and the Dynamics of Leadership,” by Jenson Okereke, in honour of the vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Adikwu.

Commending the VC at an event which also witnessed  the launching of Michael Adikwu Centre for Leadership and Creative Thinking for Nation Building, Ortom who was represented by his deputy, Engineer Benson Abounon said the issue of insisting that the indigene of an area must be the VC is wrong.

According to him, “Time has come for us in this country to do the right thing, otherwise the much needed development that we are all calling for will bypass us. When for instance you must be an indigene of a place in order to be appointed the vice Chancellor of even a federal university it doesn’t make sense because the academic community is a learning one.”

A former minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana while lauding the author of the book and the leadership qualities of Adikwu said that any society that care to move forward cares about leadership.

He lamented that one of the problems Nigeria is facing is lack of leadership, stressing that good leaders are extremely good for the development of any nation.

The chief launcher of the book, Dr Michael Onoja while commending Adikwu said since taking over as the vice chancellor of the university, the restlessness in the institution has drastically reduced. “I have been interacting with the Students Union Government (SUG) of the university and what they say of the professor is commendable. A good leader is one who considers himself as a servant of the people and Adikwu exhibit all the qualities.”

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Alh Sani Maikudi said since taking over as the vice chancellor of the university, Adikwu has restored peace in the institution. He noted that the book would reshape the leadership styles of our leaders.


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES1 hour ago

AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m

The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
FEATURES1 hour ago

National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie

Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO),  Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
FEATURED1 hour ago

NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi

All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
BUSINESS2 days ago

‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
BUSINESS2 days ago

Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover

Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
BUSINESS2 days ago

FG To Move Manufacturing Industry From 10 To 20% Of GDP – Enelamah

The federal government has been making several efforts to foster industrial revolution in Nigeria, in this interview with BAYO AMODU,...

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: