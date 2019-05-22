Ortom Seeks New Criteria For Appointing VCs

The governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom has called on the federal government to change the criteria for selecting vice-chancellors in the country.

The governor spoke yesterday in Abuja during the public presentation of the book titled, “Michael Adikwu and the Dynamics of Leadership,” by Jenson Okereke, in honour of the vice chancellor of the University of Abuja, Professor Adikwu.

Commending the VC at an event which also witnessed the launching of Michael Adikwu Centre for Leadership and Creative Thinking for Nation Building, Ortom who was represented by his deputy, Engineer Benson Abounon said the issue of insisting that the indigene of an area must be the VC is wrong.

According to him, “Time has come for us in this country to do the right thing, otherwise the much needed development that we are all calling for will bypass us. When for instance you must be an indigene of a place in order to be appointed the vice Chancellor of even a federal university it doesn’t make sense because the academic community is a learning one.”

A former minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana while lauding the author of the book and the leadership qualities of Adikwu said that any society that care to move forward cares about leadership.

He lamented that one of the problems Nigeria is facing is lack of leadership, stressing that good leaders are extremely good for the development of any nation.

The chief launcher of the book, Dr Michael Onoja while commending Adikwu said since taking over as the vice chancellor of the university, the restlessness in the institution has drastically reduced. “I have been interacting with the Students Union Government (SUG) of the university and what they say of the professor is commendable. A good leader is one who considers himself as a servant of the people and Adikwu exhibit all the qualities.”

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor of the university, Alh Sani Maikudi said since taking over as the vice chancellor of the university, Adikwu has restored peace in the institution. He noted that the book would reshape the leadership styles of our leaders.