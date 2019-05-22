NEWS
PAU Moves Mulls Post Graduate Programme In Film Production
The management of Pan Atlantic University (PAU) has said it is considering developing creative and competent professionals for the creative industry through the commencement of a new Master’s Degree programme in Film Production.
It was gathered that the programme, will be run by the faculty of School of Media and Communication of the institution and with a goal to also impart students with the required intellectual, ethical and professional values to facilitate best practices in film production, while seeking to meet, address the clamour for new Nollywood of global standards.
Commenting on the development in Lagos, the Dean, School of Media and Communication, PAU, Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya said that the course will cover four key knowledge areas including Scripting and Directing for the Screen, Cinematography, Editing for the Screen and Sound Design for the Screen.
He said while the course offers specialisation options in seven major film production areas of short films, documentaries, interviews, feature films, amongst others, it will work to animate the intersection of theory and practice in the philosophical, entrepreneurial, technological and aesthetic dimensions of cinema.
According to him, “The Nigerian film industry is a striking phenomenon in the way its practitioners have faced up to the existing challenges and built an empire out of nothing.
“With the institution’s educational partners of Multichoice in the recently established Multichoice Talent Factory Academy, we believe that the industry deserves all the support it can get towards furthering its development by training the students and players and as such produce industry-ready graduates for the new Nollywood of global standards.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development
It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Police Feed Detained Vulture With N5,000 Daily
- NEWS14 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of National Commission For Secondary Schools
- FEATURED13 hours ago
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
- NEWS16 hours ago
9th Senate: PDP’s New Plans Uncovered
- FEATURES13 hours ago
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
FG, States, LGs Share N616.198bn For April
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
20,000 Health Centres Abandoned – Minister
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Saraki Queries NASS Clerk Over Stringent Media Accreditation