NEWS

PAU Moves Mulls Post Graduate Programme In Film Production

Published

1 min ago

on


The management of Pan Atlantic University (PAU) has said it is considering developing creative and competent professionals for the creative industry through the commencement of a new Master’s Degree programme in Film Production.

It was gathered that the programme, will be run by the faculty of School of Media and Communication of the institution and with a goal to also impart students with the required intellectual, ethical and professional values to facilitate best practices in film production, while seeking to meet, address the clamour for new Nollywood of global standards.

Commenting on the development in Lagos, the Dean, School of Media and Communication, PAU, Dr. Ikechukwu Obiaya said that the course will cover four key knowledge areas including Scripting and Directing for the Screen, Cinematography, Editing for the Screen and Sound Design for the Screen.

He said while the course offers specialisation options in seven major film production areas of short films, documentaries, interviews, feature films, amongst others, it will work to animate the intersection of theory and practice in the philosophical, entrepreneurial, technological and aesthetic dimensions of cinema.

According to him, “The Nigerian film industry is a striking phenomenon in the way its practitioners have faced up to the existing challenges and built an empire out of nothing.

“With the institution’s educational partners of Multichoice in the recently established Multichoice Talent Factory Academy, we believe that the industry deserves all the support it can get towards furthering its development by training the students and players and as such produce industry-ready graduates for the new Nollywood of global standards.


Advertisement

