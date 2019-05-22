NEWS
Pension: PTAD Concludes Verification For Civil Service, Police, Others
The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has concluded verification exercise for pensioners from the Civil Service Pension Department (CSPD and the Police Pension Department (PPD)
It said it also concluded verification exercise for pensioners from the Nigerian Custom Service, the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Prison Service, under the Customs, Immigration and Prisons Department (CIPD).
Executive Secretary of PTAD, Barrister Sharon Ikeazor, who spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, during an interactive session with pensioners to kickstart the second phase of verification exercise for Parastatals’ Pensioners for South-South zone, under the Defined Benefit Scheme.
Ikeazor said: “There are four departments in PTAD; we have concluded verification exercise for three of the departments. We have concluded the Civil Service Pension Department and the Police Pension Department.
We have also concluded verification exercise for the the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian Prison Service. Now, we are doing Parastatals’ Pension department.”
Speaking to newsmen, the Director, Parastatals Pension Department, Mr. Suleiman Sheleng, said under the Defined Benefit Scheme, parastatal pensioners from 274 agencies will be verified.
Sheleng said: “It is very obvious that all the processes have been simplified. They have been made pensioners’ friendly. All the non-value adding processes have been removed.
“We have got a very simple process considering that we are verifying parastatals pensioners from 274 agencies, who have different salary structures, different conditions of service.
“So, what we have done is to consolidate all these into one process so that we can avoid repeated visits to the city. We want to take it sector-by-sector. Probably, it will go one for another two years until we finish.
“Under this current arrangement, we will be done by October this year. We would have gone round this country. We started in April in Lagos and now, we are in the South-South. The next one will be South-West, South-East, North-East, North-West and we end up with North- Central.”
Speaking to newsmen also, a retired officer of the defunct Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL), Robinson Egbor, lauded PTAD for organizing a hitch-free verification exercise.
Egbor said: “When it is good, Nigerians should acknowledge that. When it is bad, we should not be afraid to say so. I have been here since Monday to assist our people who came from outside Port Harcourt.
“It has been wonderful. I have not seen verification where people did not collapse, elderly people are not being held because they are feeble. Here everything is working. There is no cutting corners. You stay on the queue and you are served.”
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development
It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Police Feed Detained Vulture With N5,000 Daily
- NEWS9 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of National Commission For Secondary Schools
- NEWS19 hours ago
Reps Pass Bill Ending HND/BSC Dichotomy
- NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Bagudu Ready To Pay New Minimum Wage – NLC
- NEWS23 hours ago
UPP Reconstitutes Anambra Executive
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Kenya, Ethiopia Join Gambia In Understudying TSA
- SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY22 hours ago
9mobile Introduces WhatsApp Customer Care
- Others23 hours ago
Ramadan: Saraki Holds Iftar For Constituents In Ilorin