HEALTH
Pharmacists Council, Others Push For Approval Of New Accreditation For Medicine Vendors
A three-tier accreditation system for patent and proprietary medicine vendors has been approved by a review committee for Nigeria’s Essential Medicines List (EML).
The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) which is developing the model in collaboration with civil-society groups said that the model is to be piloted in few demonstration council areas in Kaduna and Lagos, where a supporting nongovernment organization IntegratE has projects.
All tiers require patent medicine vendors to be at least 21 years old and of good character, but the first tier requires a secondary school education as minimum, the second tier requires a PCN-recognised qualification in an academic health-related training, while the third requires at least a pharmacy technician certificate.
Position in the three-tier model determines what medications and medical supplies vendors are allowed to stock, what services to offer, and where to refer.
However, the listing is yet to get approval of the health ministry and the National Council on Health to back its implementation and scale up, and the Pharmacy Act is also needed to back the tiered model for patent medicine vendors.
Approved medicines listed across all tiers include family planning commodities which vendors can refill but not initiate.
One of the NGO, Pathfinder, which is implementing the Advanced Family Planning project to increase access to family planning, has welcomed the tier system and listing which allows vendors to purchase commodities on the open market.
It is pushing a newly developed subcutaneous method of contraception called Sayana Press, which last year entered the essential medicines list and is now on approved medicines list for patent medicine vendors.
Pathfinder representative, Sakina Bello, said “To get more women to accept family planning, you give them variety. We are just trying to ensure the environment is right for Sayana Press to thrive throughout the country.
“One of the things that needs to be done is to ensure that the commodity is being procured through the public sector.”
A seventh edition of the EML and a separate EML for children are expected to launched by September, said Beauty Okologo, secretary of the EML committee and head of pharmaceutical services division of the Federal Ministry of Health’s food and drug services’ department.
She stressed on the importance of the EML as a standard list for purchase of drugs, as any drug not on the list will not be allowed.
