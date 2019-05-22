PMB To Ministers: Remain In Office Until May 28

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday in Abuja directed all cabinet ministers to remain in office until May 28.

The president, who gave the directive during the valedictory session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, however, instructed them to hand over the mantle of leadership of their various ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries on Tuesday.

He also enjoined them to submit their handing over letters to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation by May 28.

“Although today is our last council meeting, I expect all of you to continue working until Tuesday, May 28, when you will officially hand over your schedules to your respective Permanent Secretaries.

“Your handing over letters should be submitted to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation,’’ he said.

President Buhari explained that he retained the entire team of the cabinet for three and half years due to their unique leadership qualities.

The president thanked the ministers for agreeing to serve the nation during “these difficult times’’.

In his remarks, the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, thanked President Buhari for the great opportunity offered him to serve as his Vice-President and as his running mate twice.

He said: “My deepest gratitude comes from the great trust that you reposed in me at all times.

“I will never forget when you were going on medical leave in May 2017 and you said to me in the course of conversation that evening that you will not fiddle my discretion as acting President in anyway.

“And in keeping with your character and style you kept your words.’’

The Ministers seized the opportunity to express their gratitude to President Buhari for giving them the rear privilege to serve as members of the federal executive council.(NAN)