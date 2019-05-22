ENTERTAINMENT
Raising Awareness On Autism In Nigeria Via Exhibition
In line with the support for autism and creating awareness on the plights of children with autism in the country, Kanyechukwu Tagbo- Okeke invited the public to an art exhibition at the Nicon Hilton Hotel Abuja. The exhibition is meant to create awareness for autism and also raise funds to build the Nigerian Autism Centre, a facility solely designed to cater for the needs of autistic children from awareness to support.
Themed fabulous, autistic and talented (FAT) the exhibition brought together stakeholders in the medical community. Art lovers, diplomatic community and connoisseurs were also present to appreciate great works of art exhibited by Kanye Tagbo-Okeke.
Speaking about the exhibition, the national president of Association of Creative Artists and Designers (APCAD), Chief Kingsley Okafor, said: “As a professional artist and having been in the art world, I know a good work when I see it, and Kanye’s works have shown that he is very creative and we are pleased that he has shown promise irrespective of the artistic challenges. We will be taking him to Morocco for an exhibition and we strongly believe that his works would come out tops and well appreciated.”
He also added that “We have also adopted him as a fellow of APCAD in addition, I am also showcasing his works at the upcoming Imo state Governorships Inauguration Art Exhibition.”
In her remarks, an artist and curator, Kokab Faruk, told the media “Kanye has shown great talent in the area of abstract painting. We want to use this exhibition to raise awareness on the plight of the children living with autism.”
With a view to have a dedicated facility that would ensure that the autistic children are being catered for, this facility would provide information, medical support and physical venue where families would interact and share experience.
The wife of the Pakistan Ambassador Farida Kingravi added that “apart from raising awareness for autism, we would want to take this further by ensuring that we have a top-notch autistic centre in Nigeria, especially in Abuja. Autistic children are mostly gifted kids and the need to have a facility that would support their growth and their parents becomes imperative and that is why we are raising awareness and funding for this project and we believe that the well-meaning Nigeria would key into this as a form of social responsibility.”
The international diplomatic community was at the exhibition to lend their support. Ambassadors of turkey, Kuwait, Lebanon, Czech and so many others were present at the art exhibition. The United States consulate sent in their representative to the event, while the medical community was impressed at the level of engagement the society has with children living with autism.
Kanye a distinguished fellow of the association of professional creative artist & designers in Nigeria (APCAD)
