Ramadan: Dogara Calls For Special Prayers For Nigeria

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has urged Muslim faithful to pray to God to grant the nation’s leaders wisdom to handle the many challenges facing the country, especially that of insecurity.

Dogara’s call is contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mr Hassan Turaki, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement was based on a Special Ramadan session on Tuesday night, where the speaker hosted Muslim brethren of the house in the breaking of fast, and joined in offering prayers for Nigeria.

Speaking at the prayer session, Dogara said that prayers should be offered for the leadership in the three arms of government during the fasting period.

“We use the opportunity to pray for our dear country and for everyone in authority, more so at this period that our nation is being faced with so many challenges, beginning from the insecurity of lives and property, as well as the challenges pertaining to the economy which has given rise to the insurgency that we are witnessing.

“It has always been a tradition; we usually use this opportunity during the course of this holy month and its activities to commit our dear nation into the hands of God.

“Without the guarantee of lives and property, we will as a government be reneging on our responsibilities, for truly that is our first duty; to protect lives and properties, and that seems to be a very big challenge,” he said.

Dogara called for prayers for the leadership of the nation in all spheres, for the solutions to the issues that have affected the country.