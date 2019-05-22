NEWS
Rivers Govt Withdraws Monarch’s Recognition Certificate
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has approved the withdrawal of Certificate of Recognition from a Paramount Ruler of Baabe Kingdom in Khana local government area of the state, HRM Monday Frank Noryaa.
The governor said the dethronement of Noryaa, a first-class traditional ruler and member of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers (RSCTR), followed his indictment on cult related activities within his kingdom.
Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said the withdrawal is with immediate effect.
The statement reads in part: “Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has approved the withdrawal of the Certificate of Recognition from His Royal Majesty, Chief Monday Frank Noryaa, Gbenemene Baabe. The withdrawal takes immediate effect.
“The withdrawal of government recognition from HRM Chief Monday Frank Noryaa followed his indictment on cult related activities within his kingdom”.
“The Traditional Ruler was also indicted for harbouring cultists, leading to insecurity in the area”.
Governor Wike reiterated that his administration remains committed to the promotion of peace and security across the state, stating that any traditional ruler or government functionary indicted for promoting insecurity will face the full weight of the law.”
