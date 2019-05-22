NEWS
Rivers Guber Poll: Tribunal Dismisses Labour Party Petition
The Rivers State Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the Labour Party (LP) and it’s governorship candidate, Isaac Wonwu, challenging the re-election of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.
Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice G.K Kaigama dismissed the petition following a motion for withdrawal, moved by counsel to LP and it’s governorship candidate, Mr Uche Olewunne.
Kaigama stated that the LP and its governorship candidate withdrew the petition on their own volition, adding that there were no illegal agreements that necessitated the withdrawal.
Olewunne had sought the leave of the Tribunal to withdraw the petition and strike out same.
The LP counsel informed the Tribunal that his application to withdraw the petition is accompanied by a notice of consent to withdraw, marked as Exhibit A.
He stated that also annexed is an affidavit against illegal terms of withdrawal.
On his part, counsel Wike, MS Agwu, who said that they are not opposed to the withdrawal, announced that he filed an affidavit against any illegal terms of withdrawal, noting that the petitioner withdrew the petition on his own volition.
Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) informed the Tribunal that INEC filed a preliminary objection to the Petition.
Mustapha, who stated that INEC is not opposing the application for withdrawal, announced that the commission filed a preliminary objection because the petition lacked merit and urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petition.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
How Smuggling, Insecurity Threaten Steel Development
It is saddening and worrisome that increased smuggling of steel products into the country is inhibiting the efforts of the...
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
The National Working committee of the African Action Congress( AAC) has set up a committee to probe Omoyele Sowore over...
National Orientation Agency Is Almost Dead- Amb. Coomassie
Regional Director, Association for Good Governance Network (AGGN) and Deputy National Coordinator (Diaspora), Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Amb. Hussaini Coomassie,...
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
All things being equal,Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi will today emerge as the chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum( NGF)...
‘Our Gas Intervention Impacting Nigeria’s Economy’
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has been at the forefront of investing in projects that will enhance gas utilization and...
Stakeholders Task FG On Digital Switchover
Critical stakeholders have urged the federal government to ensure the realisation of a full transition from Analogue to Digital Terrestrial...
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Police Feed Detained Vulture With N5,000 Daily
-
NEWS11 hours ago
FG Approves Establishment Of National Commission For Secondary Schools
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Reps Pass Bill Ending HND/BSC Dichotomy
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Insurgency: Vulture On Ariel Survillence Arrested In Adamawa
-
NEWS22 hours ago
LG Boss Survive As 3 Others Die In Wukari-Jalingo Road Accident
-
FEATURED11 hours ago
NGF Chairmanship: Odds Favour Fayemi
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Tiv/Jukun Crisis Claim 2 Farmers , Others
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Rivers Community Cries Out Over Activities Of Land-Grabbers