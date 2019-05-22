Connect with us
Rivers Guber Poll: Tribunal Dismisses Labour Party Petition

Published

1 min ago

on


The Rivers State Election Petitions Tribunal on Wednesday dismissed the petition of the Labour Party (LP) and it’s governorship candidate, Isaac Wonwu, challenging the re-election of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice G.K Kaigama dismissed the petition following a motion for withdrawal, moved by counsel to LP and it’s governorship candidate, Mr Uche Olewunne.

Kaigama stated that the LP and its governorship candidate withdrew the petition on their own volition, adding that there were no illegal agreements that necessitated the withdrawal.

Olewunne had sought the leave of the Tribunal to withdraw the petition and strike out same.

The LP counsel informed the Tribunal that his application to withdraw the petition is accompanied by a notice of consent to withdraw, marked as Exhibit A.

He stated that also annexed is an affidavit against illegal terms of withdrawal.

On his part, counsel Wike, MS Agwu, who said that they are not opposed to the withdrawal, announced that he filed an affidavit against any illegal terms of withdrawal, noting that the petitioner withdrew the petition on his own volition.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN) informed  the Tribunal that INEC filed a preliminary objection to the Petition.

Mustapha, who stated that INEC is not opposing the application  for withdrawal, announced that the commission filed a preliminary objection because  the petition lacked merit and urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petition.

 

 


