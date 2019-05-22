The Making Of A Legend

Pop star of the 1980s, Michael Jackson wowed audiences with eye-popping dance moves, notable is one move he popularized called the “moonwalk.” Michael displayed an amazing talent for rhythm and dance at a very young age.

The motion dance steps, break dancing that characterized performances of the late pop king is one to be admired and cherish for ever, he became inspiration of many dance stars world over with many mimicking his dance steps. It is no surprise as as a boy, wonder David Obama Geoman, a.k.a the African Michael Jackson, has chosen to walk in his footsteps. This young boy who just turned 9 in January 2019 has shown amazing talent just like his role model.

Geoman who mimics the scintillating and mesmerizing dance steps of “Jackson ” has left no one in doubt where he is headed in the nearest future.

A primary 5 pupil of the prestigious St Anne’s Nursery and primary school , Kaduna State, his exploits in the world of entertainment started at the tender age of 3 years,as a professional entertainer he started earning from his craft at the age of 5 years,little wonder he attracts attention and has won many accolades. In the words of his father and manager,Chief Christopher Geoman, “David is a blessed kid his fussion of the contemporary Nigerian and African dance is breath taking and leaves his audience mesmerized, as his father and manager i try to give him the moral support and the guide as he is still a minor but i believe he is the next big thing to happen in dance art in the entertainment industry”.

Since the beginning of his stage performances, Geoman has gone round over 25 states of the federation, leaving tales of his arts in the minds of people wherever he goes.

Some of the big platforms he has performed includes #One Lagos Fiesta Eko Atlantic,# Burna Boy Kaduna shut down..

#Vote not fight Kaduna peace concert,and a lot more.

He was nominated amongst the top 10 wonder kids entertainers in Nigeria, by the top10 magazine Lagos and recently in April 2019, Geoman, was awarded Global Ambassador of Peace at the African Fashion for Peace Show, in recognition of his willingness to fight for those who are down trodden in the Society.

His label the African Michael Jackson Entertainment is a platform with which he plans to use to discover fresh talents like him every year. He has been with different stars which includes the legendary Tuface Idibia, .Gordons,Funny Osama,Terry MC Tagwai among others.

Under his new platform,the young dancer has given out 26 awards to different individuals and organisations. in his efforts to giving back to the society, the African Michael Jackson will be hosting children on Children’s day Mega-Rally tagged “Heal Nigeria” in Kaduna.

The event in collaboration with 3 orphanage homes and kids in the Idp camps is targeted at impacting lives of less privileged children with over 2000 kids expected to be in attendance.

His awards include, #Abuja Stars Awards (ASA) for Most Consistent and Outstanding Young entertainer in Nigeria..

Adaa (African Dance Academy Awards) as most fierce dancer in Africa under the age of 18..this Award was voted online Across 22 countries in Africa,polling 6675 votes out of the 9500 votes casted in his category to beat 7 other contestants who were from different African countries.

For his humanitarian works, David won the National Humanitarian Award(at just 8 years,making him the youngest in the world,which previously was held by a 12 year old.