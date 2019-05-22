Connect with us
NEWS

'Venezuela'II Foster Ties With Nigeria'

Published

1 min ago

on


The embattled president of  Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, yesterday restated his commitment to strengthening the ties with Nigeria.

He made this revelation in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, @NicolasMaduro, where he shared a photo of his meeting with Senator Orji Kalu.

He also congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the presidential polls.

He captioned the photo, “I received brother Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I expressed my congratulations on the recent electoral victory of the President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari. We ratify our willingness to continue to strengthen ties of friendship and cooperation.”

Maduro’s stay in office is being challenged by the President of Venezuela’s National Assembly, Juan Gerardo Guaidó.

Venezuela is one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and has the world’s largest proven oil reserves at an estimated 296.5 billion barrels as of 2012, according to Wikipedia.


