NEWS
1600 Athletes To Participate At Okpekpe 10km Road Race — Official
No fewer than 1600 national and international athletes have so far registered to compete at the 7th edition of the annual Okpekpe 10km road race in Edo, scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 25.
Its Head of Registration, Yusuf Alli, said at an interview with Journalists on Thursday at Auchi that 42 international athletes from various countries in Africa are expected to participate in this year’s event.
Alli also said that both professional and local athletes from Nigeria had registered for the race.
“Accreditation of athletes commenced on Tuesday for local athletes, who will participate in the event.
“Accredited athletes are given their kits on the spot, while the professional, national and international athletes are expected to do their accreditation on Thursday,’’ he said.
Alli said that a mini-stadium has been constructed, with facilities to ensure a hitch-free event.
“A lot of runners have showed up and we have captured everybody and all athletes will be appropriately timed as they finish.
“The most important thing is that the route will not be motorised. We will not allow any vehicles on the route or allow athletes to buy any item during the race.
We are now perfecting all arrangements to ensure a hitch-free event,’’ he added. (NAN)
