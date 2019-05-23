NEWS
2 Men In Court Over Alleged Phone Theft
Two men, Temple Ozita, 22, and Abbey Jimoh, 19, on Thursday appeared before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos accused of conspiring to steal a phone worth N75,000.
Ozita, of No 43, Ojo Road, Ajegunle, Lagos and Jimoh of No. 30, Oremeji St., Ajegunle, were arraigned on charges of conspiracy and stealing.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Rukayat Ogundeji, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 13 at 2.30 p.m. at Tejuosho ultra-modern Market, Phase 2, Surulere, Lagos.
She alleged that the defendants conspired to steal a J7 Samsung phone, valued at N75, 000, under the guise of buying goods from one Adeola Yusuf’s shop.
The prosecutor explained that the defendants were apprehended when the complainant discovered that his phone was missing and immediately alerted security guards at the market, who found the stolen phone on one of the defendants.
Ogundeji said the offences contravened Sections 287 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs T.O. Abayomi, granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties each in like sum.
Abayomi said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
She adjourned the case until May 28 for mention. (NAN)
