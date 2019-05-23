NEWS
…50 Children Rescued In Operation Against Sex Abuse Website
Fifty children have been rescued from abuse in an international probe into a website depicting child abuse, international police agency, Interpol on Thursday said.
Interpol child abuse researchers came across images of the abuse of 11 boys in early 2017 during routine monitoring of secret internet sites, the so-called darknet or darkweb.
Investigators relied on the physical features of the 11 victims and managed to track them and the abuser to Thailand, where the latter was identified as the website’s main administrator.
A second administrator was arrested in Australia and police found thousands of images taken in both Thailand and Australia on his devices.
Australian, Bulgarian, New Zealand and U.S. authorities all assisted the probe, Interpol said.
The main website administrator was sentenced to 146 years in prison in Thailand in 2018 on child rape, human trafficking and child sex abuse material charges.
An associate got a 36-year sentence.
The Australian-based administrator was jailed for 40 years and three months last week in what Interpol said was the longest ever sentence imposed in Australia for child sex offences.
Interpol said that they were still trying to identify another 100 children they believed had been abused. Investigations, arrests and rescues are likely to continue for several years. (NAN)
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Anxiety In Ogun As RCCG Raids, Dump Destitutes In Abeokuta
- NEWS23 hours ago
Rivers Guber Poll: Tribunal Dismisses Labour Party Petition
- CRIME22 hours ago
Navy Arrests Indian, 17 Others For Illegal Bunkering
- AVIATION22 hours ago
Aviation Union Shut Down NCAA Office At Abuja Airport
- NEWS20 hours ago
One Dies As 2 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom
- ENTERTAINMENT23 hours ago
Nollywood: NFVCB, Filmmakers ‘Light Up’ Africa Pavillion At Cannes
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
Protests As Bulkachuwa Quits Presidential Election Tribunal
- NEWS22 hours ago
Dangote Staff, 2 Others Abducted In Ondo Regain Freedom