6 Northern Groups Root For Gaya Deputy Senate Presidency

A coalition of youths organisations from northern part of Nigeria have joined their forces in soldering for Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya (APC Kano South) to emerge as the deputy senate president of the 9th National Assembly.

The youths organisations which include Northern Youths Council, Northern Youths Anti-corruption Frontier, Arewa Youths Development Forum, Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Network for Northern Nigeria Youths and Fulbe Global Youths Network are of the conviction that Gaya’s deputy senate presidency is an unhindered route to democratic and general development of the country.

A comunique signed by the co-ordinator of coalition, Aminu Saleh made available to journalists, the Arewa youths said that Senator Gaya stands out among many offering themselves for the position that will ensure equity and fairness among geo-political and other segments of the society. They added that being one of the longest serving senators armed with his experience of being a former governor, Senator Gaya will ensure a robost 9th Assembly.

The Arewa Youths said that at this trial time in the history of Nigeria, only experienced leaders could be the panacea for unity of the country which Senator Gaya represents. They called on all senator elect irrespective of political affiliation as well as the ruling APC high racky to join them to achieve a one united Nigeria.