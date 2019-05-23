NEWS
6 Northern Groups Root For Gaya Deputy Senate Presidency
A coalition of youths organisations from northern part of Nigeria have joined their forces in soldering for Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya (APC Kano South) to emerge as the deputy senate president of the 9th National Assembly.
The youths organisations which include Northern Youths Council, Northern Youths Anti-corruption Frontier, Arewa Youths Development Forum, Northern Youths Assembly of Nigeria, Network for Northern Nigeria Youths and Fulbe Global Youths Network are of the conviction that Gaya’s deputy senate presidency is an unhindered route to democratic and general development of the country.
A comunique signed by the co-ordinator of coalition, Aminu Saleh made available to journalists, the Arewa youths said that Senator Gaya stands out among many offering themselves for the position that will ensure equity and fairness among geo-political and other segments of the society. They added that being one of the longest serving senators armed with his experience of being a former governor, Senator Gaya will ensure a robost 9th Assembly.
The Arewa Youths said that at this trial time in the history of Nigeria, only experienced leaders could be the panacea for unity of the country which Senator Gaya represents. They called on all senator elect irrespective of political affiliation as well as the ruling APC high racky to join them to achieve a one united Nigeria.
HAPPENING NOW
- 6 Northern Groups Root For Gaya Deputy Senate Presidency
- Shell Spends N221m On Infrastructural Projects In 9 Rivers Communities
- Shell Inaugurates N221m Projects In Eight Rivers Communities
- Release El-Zakzaky, Wife, For Medical Treatment Abroad – Group Asks FG
- Rotary Club Lists Delta Chief For Paul Harris Award
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS21 hours ago
One Dies As 2 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Protests As Bulkachuwa Quits Presidential Election Tribunal
- CRIME23 hours ago
Navy Arrests Indian, 17 Others For Illegal Bunkering
- AVIATION23 hours ago
Aviation Union Shut Down NCAA Office At Abuja Airport
- NEWS24 hours ago
Dangote Staff, 2 Others Abducted In Ondo Regain Freedom
- NEWS24 hours ago
Emefiele Assures On Single-Digit Interest Financing Window For MSMEs At Obaseki’s Edo Production Centre
- NEWS24 hours ago
NGO Gift Food Items, Others To Over 100 Almajiris, PwDs In Kebbi
- NEWS24 hours ago
PMB To Ministers: Remain In Office Until May 28