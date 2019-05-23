NEWS
Activist Gives Obaseki 7 Days’ Ultimatum To Disclose Names Of Contractors
- Monarch Seeks Support To Move Kingdom Forward
- Lagos Assembly Moves To Reform Electric Power Sector
- Salesgirl Docked For Stealing N108,500 Worth Of Phones, Cash
- Ogun Governor-elect Abiodun Vows To Prioritise Rule Of Law, Accountability
- Forum of States Commissioners of Finance Congratulates NGF New Leadership
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
