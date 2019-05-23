Connect with us
Activist Gives Obaseki 7 Days’ Ultimatum To Disclose Names Of Contractors

Published

2 hours ago

on


President of One Love Foundation,  Mr Patrick Eholor, yesterday, gave the‎ Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, seven days’ ultimatum to disclose the names of contractors handling various projects in the state.
According to him, the governor should state the cost of the projects and whether or not the contracts were advertised.
Recall that some indigenous contractors of Edo State origin had, on Wednesday, in apparent reaction to allegations that the governor was awarding contracts to foreigners, addressed a press conference where they said most of the State Expenditure for Employment and Result (SEEFOR) projects were being executed by them.
But Eholor, while addressing journalists in Benin, yesterday, explained that the Freedom of Information Act gives the people the right to ask their elected representatives questions bothering on how they are being governed and to hold them accountable.
“I am not here to attack or defend Obaseki, I want to ask him, why is he running from the press, let him defend himself”, he said, adding that in spite of problems President Donald Trump of America is facing, he finds time to speak to the press.
He said it is the right of citizens of the state to at all time ask and demand what the government is doing with resources of the state and noted that it is the only way public officials can be held accountable.
‎On his earlier demand on the governor to explain the state debt profile of $246 million foreign loan and how it was spent, Eholor said he was still expecting a  response from governor Obaseki.

