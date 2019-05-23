NEWS
BCO Slams Obasanjo Over Attack On Buhari
The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has described as hypocritical former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s recent attack on President Muhammadu Buhari over insecurity across the country, saying insecurity and insurgency started in Nigeria during the regime of the former leader.
The president’s support group urged Nigerians to ignore the former president’s diatribe on Buhari, which it said was targeted at pushing the country into crisis by inciting violence.
Obasanjo had while speaking at the second session of the Synod held at the Cathedral of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Oleh in Isoko South local government area of Delta State accused Buhari of letting the insecurity situation get out of control by failing to deal decisively with Boko Haram insurgents and killer herdsmen.
But hitting back at the former president, the BCO in a statement by its Director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim said having failed to stop Buhari’s reelection, Obasanjo was now fanning the embers of division by trying to destroy the good relationship between Christians and Muslims.
The group said it was not surprise that Obasanjo could still attempt to frustrate the Buhari administration by pitching the south against the north because his “narcissistic tendency will always throw him in a feat of envy whenever he thinks of President Buhari’s much admired style of governance.
Ibrahim stated: “We are not surprised at all. Obasanjo suffers from a chronic infantile narcissism that makes him get unnecessarily jealous of President Buhari’s achievements in just four years. For eight good years, what Obasanjo brought on Nigeria was the deadly plagues of corruption, unemployment and the insecurity the Buhari government is tackling with consummate exactitude at the moment.
“Before Obasanjo who specialises in finding faults continue to wag his tongue, he should realise that President Buhari is an Army General who is a big asset to the Nigerian Military and other security agencies in the fight against insurgency, banditry and kidnapping. What one would have expected from the former president turned arm chair critic is to ask if President Buhari is tackling insecurity or not. Instead, he has once again chosen to play the regional card. If someone takes the responsibility of righting all the wrongs a failed leader had committed in the country why not allow him do it?”
The BCO further noted that Obasnjo’s antics of always trying to hoodwink Nigerians into believing his unsolicited lies against any sitting president who does not do his bidding has failed him woefully in Buhari’s case.
Ibrahim continued: “Nigerians should not allow Obasanjo to plunge the country into needless crisis, which has been his plan since Buhari came on board. His penchant for attacking serving presidents did not start today.
“We urge well-meaning Nigerians to remain steadfast and be rest assured that President Buhari is tackling insecurity head on. What this failed past leader is trying to do is to turn our eyes from seeing the great work the Buhari administration is doing to revive our economy, the power sector, agriculture, roads as well as get rid of corruption and insecurity”.
