Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Behind-The-Scenes Of GOT Last Scenes

Published

1 min ago

on


…emotional cast and crew are shown in tears as they end the saga in new documentary

HBO has released a new poster and photos from the upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.

Series stars Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) are seen during a table read in one of the photos, but the rest of the images feature members of the massive behind-the-scenes team that helped put the show together.

The two-hour documentary is slated to air Sunday, May 26 at 9 PM ET on HBO, the same time slot Game of Thrones has had for the past eight seasons.

Throughout the first six seasons, the 10-episode seasons would primarily take six months to shoot, but this final season took much longer, even though it was six episodes long.

Production started in October 2017 and wrapped nine months later in July 2018, with four of the six episodes spanning more than the usual one-hour run time.

The first episode spanned 54 minutes, with the second 58 minutes, but the middle two episodes were 82 minutes and 78 minutes, with the final two episodes spanning 80 minutes.

Sunday night’s series finale of Game of Thrones, as expected, set new viewership records as the most-watched episode in HBO history.

HBO announced on Monday that a whopping 19.3 million viewers tuned in, through either live airings or through HBO Go and HBO Now.

That broke the previous record of 18.4 million, set by the penultimate episode, The Bells, with 13.6 million viewers tuning in live.

The 13.6 million viewers tuning in live made it the most-watched single telecast ever, surpassing the Season 4 premiere of The Sopranos in 2002.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones averaged 44.2 million viewers per episode in gross audience, a jump of more than 10 million viewers over last season.

HBO is currently prepping a Game of Thrones prequel series, with the pilot episode slated to start production in June.

 

dailymail.co.uk

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES10 hours ago

Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention

By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
EDUCATION10 hours ago

Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector

As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
FEATURES10 hours ago

Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC

The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
BUSINESS10 hours ago

Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector

A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
FEATURES10 hours ago

We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere

Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
FEATURES11 hours ago

Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa

CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: