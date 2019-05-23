ENTERTAINMENT
Behind-The-Scenes Of GOT Last Scenes
…emotional cast and crew are shown in tears as they end the saga in new documentary
HBO has released a new poster and photos from the upcoming behind-the-scenes documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.
Series stars Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) are seen during a table read in one of the photos, but the rest of the images feature members of the massive behind-the-scenes team that helped put the show together.
The two-hour documentary is slated to air Sunday, May 26 at 9 PM ET on HBO, the same time slot Game of Thrones has had for the past eight seasons.
Throughout the first six seasons, the 10-episode seasons would primarily take six months to shoot, but this final season took much longer, even though it was six episodes long.
Production started in October 2017 and wrapped nine months later in July 2018, with four of the six episodes spanning more than the usual one-hour run time.
The first episode spanned 54 minutes, with the second 58 minutes, but the middle two episodes were 82 minutes and 78 minutes, with the final two episodes spanning 80 minutes.
Sunday night’s series finale of Game of Thrones, as expected, set new viewership records as the most-watched episode in HBO history.
HBO announced on Monday that a whopping 19.3 million viewers tuned in, through either live airings or through HBO Go and HBO Now.
That broke the previous record of 18.4 million, set by the penultimate episode, The Bells, with 13.6 million viewers tuning in live.
The 13.6 million viewers tuning in live made it the most-watched single telecast ever, surpassing the Season 4 premiere of The Sopranos in 2002.
Season 8 of Game of Thrones averaged 44.2 million viewers per episode in gross audience, a jump of more than 10 million viewers over last season.
HBO is currently prepping a Game of Thrones prequel series, with the pilot episode slated to start production in June.
dailymail.co.uk
