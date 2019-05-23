Connect with us
BREAKING: Police Council Confirm IGP’s Appointment      

Published

1 min ago

on

Buhari decorates Mohammed Abubakar Adamu as acting Inspector General of Police

The Police Service Commission (PSC), has confirmed the appointment of the acting Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu.

Adamu was appointed as acting IG on the 15th January this year by President Buhari, he will be the 20th IGP of the country.

This is just as President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting of the council in Abuja, which had the 36 governors and chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musliu Smith in attendance.

The acting IGP was appointed on the 15th of January, 2019, to succeed Ibrahim Idris who retired after the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

The Nigeria Police Council is made up of 40 members namely, the President, the state governors, the Inspector General of Police and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

The current Chairman of the Council, Musiliu Smith was seen arriving State House for the meeting which is also being attended by the Governors of the 36states of the Federation.

Section. 27 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended states that the “Nigeria Police Council shall comprise the following members – (a) the President who shall be the Chairman; (b) the Governor of each State of the Federation; (c) the Chairman of the Police Service Commission; and (d) the Inspector-General of Police

Section 28 of the same Constitution states the functions of the Council to include amongst others that “ the Nigeria Police Council shall include – (a) the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force and all other matters relating thereto (not being matters relating to the use and operational control of the Force or the appointment, disciplinary control and dismissal of members of the Force);

(b) the general supervision of the Nigeria Police Force; and

(c) advising the President on the appointment of the Police

 

More Details Later….


