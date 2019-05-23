Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Buhari Congratulates New NGF Chairman Fayemi

Published

1 min ago

on


President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

The President, in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, in Abuja on Thursday, said Fayemi’s choice by consensus indicated the degree of confidence in him by his colleagues.

He urged the new chairman to see the election as a unique opportunity to forge a harmonious and fruitful working relationship with the Federal Government and other tiers of government.

“The focal objective of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at all times ought to be the higher interest of the people of this country above partisan, political, religious or regional differences,” he said.

Buhari said the Federal Government would continue to support the Forum in its laudable objectives.

The president also commended the immediate past NGF chairman, Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara for his leadership styles. (NAN)


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES9 hours ago

Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention

By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
EDUCATION9 hours ago

Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector

As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
FEATURES9 hours ago

Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC

The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
BUSINESS9 hours ago

Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector

A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
FEATURES10 hours ago

We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere

Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
FEATURES10 hours ago

Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa

CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: