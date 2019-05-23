NEWS
Buhari Congratulates New NGF Chairman Fayemi
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State on his emergence as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).
The President, in a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, in Abuja on Thursday, said Fayemi’s choice by consensus indicated the degree of confidence in him by his colleagues.
He urged the new chairman to see the election as a unique opportunity to forge a harmonious and fruitful working relationship with the Federal Government and other tiers of government.
“The focal objective of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum at all times ought to be the higher interest of the people of this country above partisan, political, religious or regional differences,” he said.
Buhari said the Federal Government would continue to support the Forum in its laudable objectives.
The president also commended the immediate past NGF chairman, Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara for his leadership styles. (NAN)
