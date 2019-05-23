LAW
Court Convicts Ex-Ag NIMASA D-G, Obi, Defers Sentence
Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos, Thursday, convicted Calistus Obi, a former acting Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) charged with N136 million fraud.
The court has, however, deferred sentencing to a later date.
Details shortly…
