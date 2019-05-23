LAW
Court Convicts Ex-NIMASA Acting DG, 3 Others of N136m Theft
Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Lagos on Thursday convicted, a former acting Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Callistus Nwabueze Obi, for unlawfully conversion and theft of the sum of N136 million belonging to the agency.
Justice Olatoregun also convicted Dismass Alu Adoo, a Personal Assistant to the former Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Patrick Ziadeke Akpolobokemi and two companies owned by convicted Obi, Grand Pact Limited and Global Sea Investment Limited for the same offence.
All the convicts were arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an 8-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful conversion and theft of the sum of N331 million belonging to NIMASA.
In the charge marked FHC/L/148C/16, the convicts committing the offences between January 6, 2014 and May 30, 2015, in Lagos.
The offences according to the prosecution are contrary to and punishable under Sections 15 and 18(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibitions (Amendment) Act, 2012
When they were arraigned on April 12, 2016, the convicts have pleaded not guilty to the charge and the judge granted them bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties each in like sum.
During the course of the trial, the anti-graft agency through its lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, called eight witnesses as well as tendered several documents which were admitted as exhibits.
Among the witnesses called are three bankers, two Bureau de Change Operators,(BDC) one Ugochukwu Obi, a Senior Assistant to Obi, an official of NIMASA and Orji Chukwuma, an Investigator with the EFCC.
When the prosecution closed its case on January 31, 2017, the convicts filed no-case-submission application, which was rejected by the court on February 21, 2017 and they were ordered to open their defence.
While delivering her judgement Thursday, Justice Olatoregun discharged and acquitted Obi and Adoo of the charge of conspiracy, saying that the prosecution failed to established the offence against the duo.
Justice Olatoregun, however, held that the prosecution through its witnesses and overwhelming evidence, had been able to establish the offence of unlawful conversion and offence of aiding and abetting against all the convicts.
The judge therefore convicted Obi of counts two to eight of the charge, while Adoo, the second defendant was convicted of counts two, three and four of the charge.
The court also convicted Obi’s companies of aiding and abetting.
Justice Olatoregun, however, adjourned till May 28, for allocutus proceedings and sentencing of the convicts.
Meanwhile, the court had remanded the convicts in prison pending sentence.
HAPPENING NOW
- Court Convicts Ex-NIMASA Acting DG, 3 Others of N136m Theft
- Excitement As Senate Okays Bill To Establish Varsity In Anambra
- Ramadan: ECWA Distributes Food Items To Muslims, Nigeriens In Kaduna
- LACON Partners Paralegals On Provision of Justice To Rural Communities
- ICAN Commends Commitment Of ECOWAS, To Nuclear Disarmament
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
One Dies As 2 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Protests As Bulkachuwa Quits Presidential Election Tribunal
- FEATURES14 hours ago
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
- FEATURED15 hours ago
Why I Didn’t Change My Cabinet – PMB
- COLUMNS15 hours ago
Military Promotion, Retirement And Religious Politics
- NEWS16 hours ago
Speakership: Aspirants Present Manifesto To PDP Members-elect
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Very Important Vulture
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector