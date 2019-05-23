Connect with us
Customs Reshuffle Zone B, D, Strike Force

Published

1 min ago

on


Nigeria Customs Service has reshuffled Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force in Zones B and D.

This was contained in a statement by the zonal Customs Public Relations Officer, Zone ‘B’ Headquarters, Kaduna, SC Ado Abdulkarim.

The statement said, “We are pleased to inform you that there is a major reshufflement in the Comptroller General of Customs Strike Force which saw the deployment of D/C Kolobe, Baba Kura as the Zonal Coordinator of the CGC Strike Force Zone ‘B’ and ‘D’.

“The reshufflement moved A/C Ben Obiakalusi, the former Zonal Commander Zone ‘B’ to Zone ‘C’ as the 2i/c to the Zonal Coordinator Zone ‘C’ D/C Adamu, Abubakar Mohammed. And A/C Shuaibu, acts as the 2i/c for Zone ‘B’ and ‘D’.

“These officers have since assumed duty and promised to step-up their anti-smuggling efforts to improve Revenue profile of Commands and Suppress Smuggling more strategically in the zone.

“D/C Kolobe, B. charged his officers to see their drafting into the Strike Force as an opportunity to serve their Country and the Service with trust that must not be betrayed by compromising, they should endeavour to do their best by carrying out their operations more differently.

“He advised legitimate business men to carry out their trade without any fear. He warned those who are bent on staking their hard earned money into smuggling to look the other way.

“To support the Service resolve to strengthen Federal Government effort at growing rice and famers benefiting maximally from the programme. He therefore warned that no bag of rice should be allowed to come in through any of the axis within the zone”.

 


