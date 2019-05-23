Defunct CPC Chieftains Beg PMB For Recognition

Two prominent stakeholders of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Alhaji Yusuf Salihu and Malam Ibrahim El- Zubair, yesterday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to forget members of his core political family in making appointments and expressed optimism that the second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari will consolidate the achievements recorded in the last four years in meeting the aspirations of Nigerians.

Salihu was the National Organising Secretary of the defunct CPC which merged with the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and a section of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to form the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He was also member of the Protocol Sub-Committee of the 2015 and 2019 APC Presidential Campaign Councils.

On the other hand, El-Zubair was the Chairman of the CPC in Borno State. He later became the Coordinator of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in 2015, and North East Zonal Coordinator of Buhari Support Group Centre during the 2019 general elections.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Salihu who also served as advisory member for the APC Women and Youth Campaign Council, said millions of Nigerians awaits the inauguration of the president on May 29, and expressed confidence that the electorate would feel the impact of the administration.

He, however, urged the president to give special recognition to those who shared his political ideology, leadership philosophy and masses-oriented principles to enable him succeed. That it is the only

“Yes, there was a merger in 2013, but President Buhari’s strength remains in members of the defunct CPC because they share the same vision with him. These people, drawn from the 36 states of the federation, have been with him for long, but are yet to be fully integrated.

“While I extend appreciation to the wife of the president, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, for bringing onboard thousands of youths and women during the recent campaigns, I wish to make a passionate appeal to the president to consider members of the defunct CPC for appointments,” he said.

El-Zubair on his part said Buhari’s political legacy must be protected for the coming generation. That the President must endeavor to strengthen the backbone of his political movement to ensure the sustainability of his efforts to transform Nigeria and that is by giving his core loyalist the opportunity to prove themselves.

“The first four years of his tenure is coming to an end, and the next for years is the time to make indelible footprints that will outlive 2023. The president needs the right people in the right places to write his name in gold,” he said.