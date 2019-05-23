Edushine Empowers 150 Kogi Youths 

A non-governmental organisation, Edushine Educational Support Foundation has empowered 150 youths in Kogi state with digital skills and other skill acquisition programme of their choices.

The organisers said the aim of the programme was to equip youths with hands-on digital skills in order to be self-reliant and useful to the society.

Speaking during the training, the founder of Edushine Educational Support Foundation, Dr. Safiya Stephanie Musa said that, “the training was organised in collaboration with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and powered by Google Digital skills.”

She stressed that in this era of digital entrepreneurship and the precipitating fourth industrial revolution, code-named 4iR, such digital skills are relevant.

According to her, the gesture was aimed at building the capacity of youths in Kogi state in digital skills, adding that as “the world is going global on IT, there is need for the programme as it will help small scale business growth and make the youths employable”.

She said that more training will be organized across the three Senatorial districts of Kogi State to ensure that “we have a supply of youths who will provide solutions to problems with the use of digital skills”.

Also speaking, the national chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, said “the event was part of ADC’s unique way of empowering and equipping people through training, capacity building and other social corporate responsibility.”

According to Chief Nwosu, ADC is a model political party with the mission of empowering young people with the right skills, and helps reconstruct a Nigerian of our dream.

“The programme is expected to address needs of youths, small business owners who are looking to better understand how to take advantage of the web across Africa,” he said.

At the end of the training, participants were issued certificates of participation.