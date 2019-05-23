NEWS
EFCC Arraigns Oil Merchants Over Alleged N115m Fraud
An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Thursday, told an oil merchant, Emmanuel Owoicho and three others, that they have a case to answer over an alleged N115 million oil fraud.
It was gathered that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), charged Owoicho, alongside Ogbonyomi Taiye and Michael Oghenemi with 12 counts of conspiracy and obtaining under false pretence,
Other defendants are: Owoema Resources Ltd, Unique Energy Systems Limited, Unique Energy Distribution Systems.
Justice Peter Affen, ruling on the no- case- submission filed by Owoicho, held that a prima-facie case warranting explanation from the defendants had been established by the prosecution.
“The no-case submission is hereby dismissed, and the defendant is hereby called upon to open his case,” the judge ruled.
He adjourned until July 3 for defendants to open their case in a matter.
Recall that the EFCC alleged that the defendants conspired to sell a consignment of Bonny Light crude oil purportedly from the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to Bascom Energy Limited to the tune of N115 million.
They also alleged that the defendants collected money to the tune of N115million at various times, for the crude oil which was never supplied.
The prosecution called 16 witnesses since the matter started on Feb. 15, 2015 and closed its case on Feb.1, 2018 and reopen his case on an amended charge.
The prosecution further recalled the 16th witness and finally closed the case. (NAN)
