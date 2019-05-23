NEWS
Enugu Residents Rate Gov. Ugwuanyi High On Security
Some Enugu residents have scored Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi high on peace and adequate security in the state, as May 29 expiration of his first term in office draws near.
The residents, in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Enugu, said that Ugwuanyi’s performance on security was commendable.
Mr Mike Uzoh, a civil servant, said that the state was peaceful when compared to other states in the country, as rituals, banditry, insurgency and other such issues had drastically reduced in its commununities.
According to him, this is because the governor is very passionate about the safety of lives and property in the state.
“The case of kidnapping has only been heard once or twice, and this is because of his commitment to security matters and his good working relationship with all the security agencies in the state,”he said.
Mr Ejike Obieyem, a commercial bus driver, said that the security across the state has made it attractive to people, making it to be more populated than before.
Obieyem said that due to insecurity in other states in Nigeria, many had relocated with their families to Enugu.
“You can bear me witness on the population of persons and vehicles on our major roads, market areas, banks, churches, mosques, among others.
“People are really coming into Enugu to settle down with their families as a result of insecurity in their former states and stations,” he said.
Miss Ann Chukwu, a student, said that Ugwuanyi’s administration had secured the state very well by bringing cultism in schools and armed robbery to a standstill through the cooperation of the security agencies.
Mrs Hope Ofor, a businesswoman, said the state remained the safest so far, with everyone always sure of his or her safety, while people could move about anytime without being harassed.
“Criminals have been flushed out of Enugu State since the coming of Ugwuanyi as a governor and that makes people to move about freely without any harassment,”Ofor said.
On their expectations from his second term, the residents called on him to step up his effort in ensuring adequate provision of pipe borne water and reconstructing bad roads within the metropolis.
Mrs Vivian Amah, a Nurse, urged the governor to provide pipe borne water to reduce the rate of illness, mostly among children.
“I expect the governor to make water available down to all the streets in Enugu, as this will help in reducing some of the water contamination diseases, especially among our children,”Amah said.
Mr Eugene Ume, a meat seller at Mayor Market in Enugu, said that the provision of pipe borne water to people yet to get clean water supply from the government would go a long way to help, especially those in the abattoir.
Mrs Uche Ogah, a teacher, called on the state government to hasten the re-construction of bad roads for easy movement, as most of the roads were said to have been constructed since the 1980s.
