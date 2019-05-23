Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Ex-CBN Director Urges FG To Address Nigeria’s Security Challenges

Published

1 min ago

on


Dr Titus Okunronmu, a former Director at Nigeria’s apex bank, CBN, has advised the Federal Government to address the security challenges in the country to encourage Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

Okunronmu, a director in the Budgetary Department of the bank, gave the advice in an interview with Newsmen in Ota, Ogun on Thursday.

The former CBN director said that the advice had become necessary in order not to discourage foreign investment flow to the country.

“No reasonable foreign investor will be willing to invest in an economy where various security challenges occur on a daily basis,” he said.

He identified some of the security challenges keeping away foreign investors from the country to include kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, and the activities of herdsmen.

Okunronmu further said that the aforementioned issues required urgent responses from the government so that the lives of Nigerians and that of their foreign business partners could be secured.

He also urged the Federal Government to deliver to the people better dividends of democracy. (NAN)


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES9 hours ago

Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention

By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
EDUCATION9 hours ago

Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector

As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
FEATURES9 hours ago

Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC

The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
BUSINESS9 hours ago

Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector

A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
FEATURES10 hours ago

We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere

Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
FEATURES10 hours ago

Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa

CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: