NEWS
Excitement As Senate Okays Bill To Establish Varsity In Anambra
The Senate on Thursday at plenary passed into law, a Bill for an Act to establish a Federal University in Uga, Anambra state, which was sponsored by Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Andy Uba.
The decision followed the consideration and subsequent approval of the report of the Senator Jibrin Barau-led Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund on the Bill.
Senator Barau said that the Bill was laudable as the creation of the university would help create more access to tertiary education in the state and Nigeria as a whole.
Meanwhile, the people of Anambra South have expressed their happiness and appreciation to the efforts of Senator Uba in pressing home their demand for a university even as they thanked the leadership of the 8th Senate for yielding to their request.
They added that it is hoped that the Senator Uba would expedite action in overcoming the remaining bureaucratic hurdles on the Bill in order to secure quick presidential assent.
