NEWS
FAAC Disbursed N257.76bn To FG In April – NBS
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday revealed that the Federal Government received N257.76 billion from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in April, 2019.
The NBS said in its “FAAC April 2019 Disbursement’’ statistics posted on its website that the amount was Federal Government’s share of N617.57 billion disbursed to the three tiers of government for the month.
It explained that the figure shared by FAAC in April was generated in March, adding that states got N168.25 billion and local governments, N126.58 billion.
The report said the amount disbursed comprised N446.65 billion from the Statutory Account, N92.18 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT) and N55 billion as Good and Value Consideration.
Revenue generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N5.12 billion, N6.15 billion and N3.87 billion as cost of revenue collections.
The report also indicated that N203.11 billion was disbursed to the consolidated revenue account during the period, and that N4.64 billion was disbursed as share of derivation and ecology, and N2.32 billion as stabilisation fund.
It added that N7.80 billion was disbursed for the development of natural resources across the country and N5.49 billion to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).
The Nigerian government financial system operates a structure where funds flow to the three tiers of government from what is termed the Federation Account.
The Federation Account serves as the central pocket through which the governments – federal, states and local governments – fund developmental projects as well as maintain their respective workforce.
The flow of revenue into the Federation Account comes from oil and related taxes, NCS trade facilitation activities, company income tax and any sale of national assets, surplus and dividends from state-owned enterprises. (NAN)
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Zamfara Assembly Creates Additional Emirate Council
- NEWS22 hours ago
Anxiety In Ogun As RCCG Raids, Dump Destitutes In Abeokuta
- NEWS24 hours ago
FG Appoints Dadi-Mamud As New NIS Director
- NEWS22 hours ago
Rivers Guber Poll: Tribunal Dismisses Labour Party Petition
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Nollywood: NFVCB, Filmmakers ‘Light Up’ Africa Pavillion At Cannes
- CRIME21 hours ago
Navy Arrests Indian, 17 Others For Illegal Bunkering
- AVIATION21 hours ago
Aviation Union Shut Down NCAA Office At Abuja Airport
- NEWS23 hours ago
47 Million Nigerians Defecate In The Open — UNICEF