Fayemi Deserves To Be NGF Chairman — Fayose

Published

9 mins ago

on


The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday said his successor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, deserved to be chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, (NGF).

This is contained in a congratulatory message he sent to the Ekiti state governor.

Fayose, in a statement made available to the Newsmen by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, said Fayemi’s emergence as NGF Chairman was ” well deserved of him and the people of Ekiti”.

He said: “I congratulate Governor Kayode Fayemi on his appointment and elevation as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)

“It is well deserved for you and the entire people of Ekiti. Politics will come and go, but Ekiti State will remain eternal

“Once again, you have my best wishes”, he said.(NAN)


