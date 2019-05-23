NEWS
FCTA Gives 50% Discount On Farm Inputs
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reduced by 50 per cent, the price of all farm inputs to farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in this year’s farming season.
Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who disclosed this during the flag off this year’s farming season in the territory yesterday, said that the administration was ready to encourage large scale farming by providing rebate for all farm inputs in the FCT.
Represented by the executive secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, the minister noted that this year’s farming was an improvement of last year’s, as several innovations have been introduced.
Earlier, the secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Stanley Ifeanyichukwu Nzekwe, had explained that the sales of the subsidized farm inputs have been discentralised.
Nzekwe stated that interested farmers can buy the farm inputs in six distribution centres of Gwagwalada, Gwagwa, Kwali, Tungan Maje and Bwari, through their various village heads, community leaders and chiefs, who would identify them to facilitate the purchase.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS24 hours ago
‘Gbajabiamila Is On Course To Become Speaker’
- FEATURES24 hours ago
AAC Sets Up C’ttee To Probe Sowore Over $1m
- NEWS16 hours ago
INEC Withdraws 2 Certificate Of Return In Kaduna
- FOOTBALL18 hours ago
Borussia Dortmund Complete Signing Of Thorgan Hazard
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Tension In Edo APC As Lawmaker Raises The Alarm Over Threat To Life
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ortom Seeks New Criteria For Appointing VCs
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Power Rotation Has Come To Stay In Delta State – Emu
- NEWS15 hours ago
Zamfara Assembly Creates Additional Emirate Council