FCTA Gives 50% Discount On Farm Inputs

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reduced by 50 per cent, the price of all farm inputs to farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in this year’s farming season.

Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who disclosed this during the flag off this year’s farming season in the territory yesterday, said that the administration was ready to encourage large scale farming by providing rebate for all farm inputs in the FCT.

Represented by the executive secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), Engr. Umar Gambo Jibrin, the minister noted that this year’s farming was an improvement of last year’s, as several innovations have been introduced.

Earlier, the secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Stanley Ifeanyichukwu Nzekwe, had explained that the sales of the subsidized farm inputs have been discentralised.

Nzekwe stated that interested farmers can buy the farm inputs in six distribution centres of Gwagwalada, Gwagwa, Kwali, Tungan Maje and Bwari, through their various village heads, community leaders and chiefs, who would identify them to facilitate the purchase.