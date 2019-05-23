NEWS
Forum of States Commissioners of Finance Congratulates NGF New Leadership
The Forum of the 36 Commissioners of Finance in Nigeria has congratulated the new Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and his Deputy, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, expressing confidence in their capacity to build on the sterling legacies of the outgoing leadership of the Forum.
In a statement issued in Lokoja, Thursday by the chairman of the Forum of State Commissioners of Finance, Mukadam Idris Asiru, who is the Finance Commissioner for Kogi State, the Forum expressed readiness to continue to work with the NGF for the economic prosperity of Nigeria.
The statement reads: “All of us in the Forum of Finance Commissioners wish to congratulate the new leadership of the Governor’s Forum and pledge our loyalty and support towards the realization of their goals.
“The manner in which the election was rancor free is an assuring indication of the selflessness among the Governors and a signal to the prosperous years ahead.
“As an experienced Governor, we do hope that Dr Kayode Fayemi will bring his experience to bear in moving NGF forward as we look towards offering sound advice to our bosses towards ensuring the prosperity of our dear States.
“Having survived the worst recession in the history of our nation, we hope and believe that the NGF will work with our dear President to deepen the gains of the past four years. We have to continue to work hard to subdue poverty and raise the standards of living of our people”.
The statement also urged State Governors to continue to support policies that will open up new tax havens so that States can begin to be financially independent, saying the next four years will see Nigeria cross the line into prosperity.
“We shall work behind the curtains to generate workable plans that will enrich the stats and put them in good stead to be able to provide more infrastructure to the people. To achieve that, we must look at improving what we generate without making tax inconvenient.
“We salute all our Governors for their commitment to improving education, agriculture, healthcare as well as the drive towards making our nation productive”.
