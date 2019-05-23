FRSC Seeks Collaboration With Stakeholders To Tackle Overloading Of Vehicles In FCT

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has called on stakeholders in the transport sector to work closely with it to tackle overloading of vehicles in the territory.

FCT Sector Commander of the corps Mr Gora Wobin made the call at a capacity building workshop for more than 300 road safety personnel and other sister agencies on Thursday in Abuja.

The theme of the workshop was, “Enhancing Crash Reduction in the FCT”.

He said that all stakeholders in the sector needed the close collaboration in the quest to reduce the rising cases of road traffic accidents caused by overloading of passenger and goods-only vehicles.

“We are synergising in our operations because road safety is everybody’s business.

“There are agencies that are mounting checkpoints like the military and the police. So we must work together for a common good.

“If a military man at the checkpoint sees an overloaded vehicle, courtesy demands that he should ensure that the cargo is dropped.

“By the time the motoring public realises this synergy, then it will embrace caution,” Wobin said.

He urged passengers to always caution drivers in the habit of breaking traffic rules as in most cases the passengers ended up being the victims during accidents.

According to the sector commander, at least 27, 000 driver’s licences produced by the command are yet to be claimed by their owners.

He identified nonchalance as the reason behind the failure of the owners to claim the licences considering that calls and SMS had been put through for people to collect them.

Mrs Chinyere Obijuru, FCT Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, advised motorists to shun the use of hard drugs in order to stay alive.

“Do not drink and drive; don’t abuse drugs and drive or else you will an accident waiting to happen.

“When you abuse drugs and drive, you are not going to be a danger to yourself alone, but to other road users as well,” she said. (NAN)