Hearing In Obasanjo’s Son’s Divorce Suit Stalled

The divorce suit filed by, Olujonwo Obasanjo, the son of former president Olusegun Obasanjo against his estranged wife, Mrs Temitope Obasanjo before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja was on Thursday stalled due to his failure to serve court processes on her.

When the matter came up for hearing on Thursday, the petitioner counsel, Mrs Omo Omofoma told Justice Adebisi Akinlade that the court sheriff had made several attempts to serve respondent but to no avail.

Omofoma said, “It is quite unfortunate that we have yet to serve the respondent. The sheriff has made several attempts to serve the respondent the petition without success because she does not resides in Lagos but lived and work in Ogun.

“The respondent occasionally visited the Lagos residence, the address given to sheriff for service.

“We have filed a motion ex parte for substituted service dated May 18, 2019,” the lawyer informed the court.

Omofoma also claimed that the petitioner (Olujonwo) was not aware of any alternative address through which the court documents can be served on his wife.

But the judge expressed some misgivings over the claim, she stated that the petitioner could not claim to be unaware of how and where his wife could be contacted by the court.

She said, “Olujonwo cannot tell me that he does not know where she stays; they courted for some time, they had a highly publicised wedding which was viewed nationally and internationally.

“They have separated since 2017 and by June next month, it will be two years since they separated which is longer than the actual marriage.

“The parties can narrow down their issues and part amicably and prevent the press from feeding on this case. Let them go their separate ways without generating unnecessary publicity.

“Other means of service like an alternative address and courier service should be explored by the petitioner,” the judge advised.

She subsequently adjourned the case to September 18, 2019 for mention.

It would be recalled that the couple got married sometime in 2017 amidst fanfare but got separated few months later.

Some weeks to the wedding, Olujonwo’s mother, Mrs Taiwo Obasanjo instituted a suit before Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the same court praying that the marriage ceremony be stop.

Mrs. Obasanjo had claimed that she received various prophecies from men of God that her son should not be involved in any elaborate celebration before his 34th birthday which was June 1, 2017.

But ruling on the suit, Justice Okunnu dismissed it for lacked of jurisdiction, she held that Olujonwo, then 33, was an adult so the mother can not suit on his behalf.