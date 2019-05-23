Heavy Rainstorm Destroys Properties Worth Millions In Ebonyi

Connect with us
AE-FUNAI Library damaged by the rainstorm

A Heavy downpour which lasted for several hours has destroyed buildings and other facilities worth over N500 million at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) in Ebonyi State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that rainstorm pulled off the roofs of about eight buildings in the school and destroyed many solar powered security lights, pulled down many economic trees among others.

The rain which flooded many offices in the University it was leant also destroyed many equipment, the institution documents, and other office materials in the affected buildings.

Some of the affected buildings are: Faculty of Science Administrative Block, Needs Assessment building, about 15 Solar-powered security lights stands, and two Female Halls of Residence.

Others are: University Library, ICT building, Pro-Chancellor’s office, Entrepreneurship and Employability Centre, and the main University Auditorium among others.

At the University Library the roof and the ceiling were badly damaged and many books, documents, computers, and other gadgets, according to some members of university staff working in the library were affected.

Speaking on the ugly incident, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, lamented that the disaster has badly affected teaching and learning in the institution.

He said that he was shocked and devastated by the incident. He said although the management was still assessing and evaluating the damaged facilities, the damages may worth over N500 million.

“I am shocked and devastated. I had to call off my meeting in Enugu to come back. It’s scary and worrisome. What do we do? The destruction is massive; not just in terms of the roofs and buildings but also laboratory, computers, tables, files, computers and others. It’s not good at all”, he said. ENDS


