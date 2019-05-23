NEWS
I Didn’t Visit Venezuela To Cut Oil Deals – Kalu
Dr Orji Kalu, Senator-elect for Abia North Senatorial District on Wednesday said his visit to Venezuela was a peace initiative of the Orji Kalu Foundation and its partners across the world.
A statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Mr Kunle Oyewunmi of Orji Kalu Media Office said it was contrary to speculations reported on social media platforms that the former governor of Abia met with President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro to cut oil deals.
Kalu, who did not disclose full details of the peace moves, said there must be peace and harmony for any nation to thrive.
He said that he also used the opportunity to meet with members of the Afro-Venezuelan community.
Kalu called on the governments of United States of America, United Kingdom, China, Russia, Nigeria and others to fashion out an inclusive and integrated strategy to overcome the crisis facing Venezuela.
He, however, pointed out that foreign leaders and diplomatic corps across the world are deliberating on the challenges being faced by Venezuela in a bid to restore peace and normalcy.
“I am in Venezuela in my capacity as the founder and chief promoter of Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation.
“The visit is in line with our foundation’s objective of promoting peace across the world.
“We are working with development partners and critical stakeholders to ensure peace and prosperity in Venezuela.
“We are living in a global community and as such, we must continue to promote and sustain peace initiatives across the world,” Kalu said.
Kalu noted that upon his return to Nigeria, he would brief President Muhammadu Buhari and convey a note from Maduro to the Nigerian leader.
