Katsina Buries Victims Of Bandits’ Attacks

Activities in Katsina city centre came to a halt yesterday as hundreds of sympathizers joined relatives of victims of fresh banditry at Yar Gamji community in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State whose corpses were taken in protest on Tuesday evening to Government House and Emir’s Palace over series of attacks on communities.

Katsina monarch, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, councillors of the Katsina Emirate, several District Heads, politicians, traders, religious leaders and community leaders including hundreds from Batsari and some local government areas attended the funeral rites of the deceased held in the Emir’s palace.

The funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Katsina Central Mosque moved many to tears as the latest victims of bandits in Batsari were laid to rest at Dantakum cemetery in Katsina metropolis.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Katsina Emirate Council organized the mass burial for the remains of 15 out of the 18 slain farmers yesterday as two of the deceased persons had earlier been interred by their relatives at Yar Gamji village on Tuesday while the remains of one of the16 taken to Katsina by protesters was buried that fateful evening in the state capital because of its poor condition.

In his tribute, the District Head of Batsari and Sarkin Rumah Katsina, Alhaji Tukur Muazu Rumah, lamented that the goal of the bandits ravaging the area was to disrupt farming activities, which is the main source of livelihood of the teeming populace of the area.

The traditional ruler, who urged the residents of Batsari, particularly the bereaved families and their friends to maintain the peace and tranquility in the area, enjoined relevant authorities, especially security agencies to be more alive to their responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the citizens.

Also, the chairman of Batsari Local Government Transition Committee, Alhaji Mannir Rumah, decried the incessant deadly attacks and kidnapping in the area and expressed displeasure over the attitude of security operatives deployed to Batsari towards distress calls when bandits attacks were at hand.