LACON Partners Paralegals On Provision of Justice To Rural Communities

The Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON), is collaborating with a Kano based Non-Governmental Oganisation, Isa Wali Empowerment Initiative (IWEI) to ensure the accessibility of justice to Nigerians who are predominantly resident in the rural areas as well as the slums areas of urban centres.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja at a Two Day National Stakeholders Consultative Forum on Paralegals in Nigeria, the Director General of the LACON, Aliyu Bagudu Abubakar revealed that his council is ready at all time to promote and support any effort by individuals or organization whose aim is to advance the course of justice to Nigerians.

Abubakar who commended IWEI while revealing that the non-governmental organization had over the years executed Community Paralegal Services in rural and urban centres of the country, also said the two day workshop will focus on creating a robust rural based community paralegal services.

“The larger percentage of our population in Nigeria has difficulty in accessing justice and these persons are domiciled in the rural area.

The reasons are not far-fetched. Lawyers who ordinarily would have provided services to our citizens in the local communities are concentrated in the cities thereby making our people who are poor, geographically isolated or otherwise vulnerable to lack access to assistance in solving their justice problems. Meanwhile, in these communities, the people are faced with legal issues such as crime, land, matrimonial and so on. Hence, paralegals have a key role to play”, he said.

Executive Director of IWEI, Amina Hanga who said one of the responsibilities of IWEI is to provide paralegal assistance to those who cannot access or afford justice said

“There are just a hundred thousand registered lawyers in Nigeria within a population of over 190 million people, majority of whom are in the rural areas. This is roughly one lawyer for over 1700 people.

The effect is that legal aid continues to elude those in needs such as the illiterates and people living in the rural areas”, she said.