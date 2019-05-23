Monarch, 1 Other Released After N1.5m Ransom In Osun

The traditional ruler of Ibokun, Chief Amusa Dunsin and one other person have been released by their abductors.

LEADERSHIP gathered that about five communities in Obokun local government area of Osun State raised N1.5M ransom demanded by the abductors before they were released.

Chief Dunsin the Chief Hunter in Ibokun who was kidnapped on Monday alongside Mrs Tayo George along Esa-Odo and Ilare were released on Wednesday night after the payment of N1.5million to their abductors.

A source in Ibokun confirmed that Chief Dunsin, and Mrs George have been reunited with their families.

The source said the victims who were kidnapped between Esa-Odo and Ilare were kept at a forest located on the land of Esa-Oke community.

He said “the victims were released on Wednesday night after payment of a ransom which was contributed by the people of Ibokun, Otan-Ile, Ilare, Esa-Odo, Imesi-Ile and Esa-Oke communities.”

“They were released in a forest in Esa-Oke where those kidnapped in Esa-Oke few months ago were also kept”, the source added.