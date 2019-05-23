Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Monarch, 1 Other Released After N1.5m Ransom In Osun

Published

1 min ago

on


The traditional ruler of Ibokun, Chief Amusa Dunsin and one other person have been released by their abductors.

LEADERSHIP gathered that about five communities in Obokun local government area of Osun State raised N1.5M ransom demanded by the abductors before they were released.

Chief Dunsin the Chief Hunter in Ibokun who was kidnapped on Monday alongside Mrs Tayo George along Esa-Odo and Ilare were released on Wednesday night after the payment of N1.5million to their abductors.

A source in Ibokun confirmed that Chief Dunsin, and Mrs George have been reunited with their families.

The source said the victims who were kidnapped between Esa-Odo and Ilare were kept at a forest located on the land of Esa-Oke community.

He said “the victims were released on Wednesday night after payment of a ransom which was contributed by the people of Ibokun, Otan-Ile, Ilare, Esa-Odo, Imesi-Ile and Esa-Oke communities.”

“They were released in a forest in Esa-Oke where those kidnapped in Esa-Oke few months ago were also kept”, the source added.

 


ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Small Manhood And Poor Bedroom Game Made Me Stay Away from Love Making For 4yrs...But These Simple Solutions WORKED! Check Out My Breakthrough!
Related Topics:
Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW

CATCH UP

FEATURES13 hours ago

Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention

By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
EDUCATION13 hours ago

Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector

As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
FEATURES13 hours ago

Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC

The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
BUSINESS13 hours ago

Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector

A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
FEATURES14 hours ago

We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere

Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
FEATURES14 hours ago

Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa

CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: