NEWS
Monarch, 1 Other Released After N1.5m Ransom In Osun
The traditional ruler of Ibokun, Chief Amusa Dunsin and one other person have been released by their abductors.
LEADERSHIP gathered that about five communities in Obokun local government area of Osun State raised N1.5M ransom demanded by the abductors before they were released.
Chief Dunsin the Chief Hunter in Ibokun who was kidnapped on Monday alongside Mrs Tayo George along Esa-Odo and Ilare were released on Wednesday night after the payment of N1.5million to their abductors.
A source in Ibokun confirmed that Chief Dunsin, and Mrs George have been reunited with their families.
The source said the victims who were kidnapped between Esa-Odo and Ilare were kept at a forest located on the land of Esa-Oke community.
He said “the victims were released on Wednesday night after payment of a ransom which was contributed by the people of Ibokun, Otan-Ile, Ilare, Esa-Odo, Imesi-Ile and Esa-Oke communities.”
“They were released in a forest in Esa-Oke where those kidnapped in Esa-Oke few months ago were also kept”, the source added.
HAPPENING NOW
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
One Dies As 2 Kidnapped FRSC Officials Regain Freedom
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Protests As Bulkachuwa Quits Presidential Election Tribunal
- FEATURES13 hours ago
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
- FEATURED15 hours ago
Why I Didn’t Change My Cabinet – PMB
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Military Promotion, Retirement And Religious Politics
- NEWS24 hours ago
OAU Raises Alarm As Cultists Lay Siege To Varsities
- NEWS15 hours ago
Speakership: Aspirants Present Manifesto To PDP Members-elect
- EDITORIAL15 hours ago
Very Important Vulture