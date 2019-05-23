Monarch Seeks Support To Move Kingdom Forward

The newly installed Onilalupon of Lalupon in Lagelu local government area of Oyo state, Oba Muniru Arigbabuwo has appealed to aggrieved parties in the contest for the thrown to join hands with him to move the town forward.

The traditional ruler who was installed by the state government on Monday had been having running battles with some members of his ruling house who were also interested in the thrown

In an interview with LEADERSHIP in his palace on Thursday, Oba Arigbabuwo said it was normal for other equally qualified members of his ruling house to aspire for the traditional stool.

He however said since he had been found worthy by the family to occupy the thrown and subsequently installed by the state government, other contestants should put the matter behind them and join hands with him to ensure the overall growth and development of lalupon town

“I want to sincerely appreciate the common love that we all have for our town which informed our struggle for the thrown. The fact is in every contest, only one person will emerged victorious”.

“Since I have been selected by our people and installed by government I want to appled to my brothers who contested with to put the matter behind them and join hands with to ensure that our town is moved to the next level “.

” There’s no doubting the fact that Lalupon had been seriously yearning for development and the time for all the sons and daughters of our town to come together to ensure that the desired development is achieved ” he said

Oba Arigbabuwo expressed appreciation to the state government Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Commissioner for Loacl government and chieftancy matters Mr. Bimbo Kolade, Olubadan Of Ibadan Oba Saliu Adetunji, and members of the Olubadan -in-council for their unflinching support which eventually led to his emergence as Onilalupon of Laulupon

The royal father promised to work with other sons and daughters of the town, both at home and abroad to facilitate the influx of local and foreign investors so as to create employment opportunities for the terming youth and fast track the development of the town .

He also promised to embark on programmes that would have direct impact on the lives of the people of his town