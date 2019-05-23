NEWS
Monarch Seeks Support To Move Kingdom Forward
The newly installed Onilalupon of Lalupon in Lagelu local government area of Oyo state, Oba Muniru Arigbabuwo has appealed to aggrieved parties in the contest for the thrown to join hands with him to move the town forward.
The traditional ruler who was installed by the state government on Monday had been having running battles with some members of his ruling house who were also interested in the thrown
In an interview with LEADERSHIP in his palace on Thursday, Oba Arigbabuwo said it was normal for other equally qualified members of his ruling house to aspire for the traditional stool.
He however said since he had been found worthy by the family to occupy the thrown and subsequently installed by the state government, other contestants should put the matter behind them and join hands with him to ensure the overall growth and development of lalupon town
“I want to sincerely appreciate the common love that we all have for our town which informed our struggle for the thrown. The fact is in every contest, only one person will emerged victorious”.
“Since I have been selected by our people and installed by government I want to appled to my brothers who contested with to put the matter behind them and join hands with to ensure that our town is moved to the next level “.
” There’s no doubting the fact that Lalupon had been seriously yearning for development and the time for all the sons and daughters of our town to come together to ensure that the desired development is achieved ” he said
Oba Arigbabuwo expressed appreciation to the state government Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the Commissioner for Loacl government and chieftancy matters Mr. Bimbo Kolade, Olubadan Of Ibadan Oba Saliu Adetunji, and members of the Olubadan -in-council for their unflinching support which eventually led to his emergence as Onilalupon of Laulupon
The royal father promised to work with other sons and daughters of the town, both at home and abroad to facilitate the influx of local and foreign investors so as to create employment opportunities for the terming youth and fast track the development of the town .
He also promised to embark on programmes that would have direct impact on the lives of the people of his town
HAPPENING NOW
- Monarch Seeks Support To Move Kingdom Forward
- Lagos Assembly Moves To Reform Electric Power Sector
- Salesgirl Docked For Stealing N108,500 Worth Of Phones, Cash
- Ogun Governor-elect Abiodun Vows To Prioritise Rule Of Law, Accountability
- Forum of States Commissioners of Finance Congratulates NGF New Leadership
CATCH UP
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
Protests As Bulkachuwa Quits Presidential Election Tribunal
- FEATURES15 hours ago
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
- FEATURED17 hours ago
Why I Didn’t Change My Cabinet – PMB
- AGRICULTURE7 hours ago
Kano Govt. Secures $95m Agriculture Loan
- COLUMNS16 hours ago
Military Promotion, Retirement And Religious Politics
- EDITORIAL17 hours ago
Very Important Vulture
- COVER STORIES17 hours ago
WHO Declares Algeria, Argentina Malaria-free
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector