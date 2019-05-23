Monarch Woos Investors, Vow To Champion Economic Growth of Ogun

The Olu of Akinbo town in Ewekoro Local Government of Ogun State, Oba Rasheed Olamilekan Balogun, has promised to use everything God has blessed him with to entice more investors to his domain in Akinbo town towards ensuring more economic prosperity of the state.

Oba Balogun, who is among the 75 traditional rulers installed by Governor Ibikunle Amosun recently, made the promise while speaking with journalists shortly after the “iwuye” ceremony held at his palace in Akinbo town.

He also vowed to make land affordable to investors in his domain but cautioned against environmental degradation.

The traditional ruler of Akinbo town, the host community of one of the giant cement manufacturing companies in Nigeria, Lafarge Africa expressed the opinion that such venture will reduce the menace of unemployment and youth restlessness in the country as well as contributing more to nation’s earnings.

Urging all other companies doing businesses in Nigeria to take a cue from the example of Lafarge Africa Cement which had for decades, been operating in his domain without any threat to their operation, Oba Balogun called on investors to take advantage of the prevailing peace in his kingdom to invest.

The traditional ruler however, called on all sons and daughters of the town both at home and in diaspora to also join hands with him towards attracting more developmental project to the town.

The monarch however, assured that he will not misuse this privilege and authority bestowed on his town by God and the government of Ogun state.

“We have enough land for industrialization. We will try our best to bring in companies and provide jobs for our youths.

Oba Balogun also promised to always reference other traditional rulers, particularly those First Class Obas who were installed before him.

“I will respect other neighbouring traditional rulers who were installed before me”, he said.