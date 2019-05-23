NDLEA, NAGAFF To Partner On War Against Illicit Drugs

The Nigeria Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Association of Government Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) have agreed to partner in the war against illicit and fake drugs importation.

The agreement was reached on Thursday when the new Director of NDLEA in charge of Sea Port, Mrs Omolade Faboyede visited the NAGAFF headquarters in Apapa to meet with the leadership of the association for collaboration in drugs war.

Faboyede said she visited NAGAFF first in her official tour of some stakeholders because they are the first contact with containers carrying different goods, including drugs.

She noted that majority of imported drugs comes through the sea port, while NAGAFF members were the one clearing the containers to final destination.

The Director said that she was aware that members were clearing the containers as business people without actually knowing the contents in them were different from what the importers claimed in the bill of lading.

She urged them to put the security of the nation above the gains they will make in cleaning any container by ensuring that they were not those used for drug trafficking.

Faboyede said many crimes being committed were done through the use of drugs, stressing the danger poised to the young ones who were currently involved in tramadol and other drugs.

“I want you to do your business, but you should do so by thinking of the security implication. You can only do good business at a secured society. NAGAFF members should know the drugs not allowed into the country.

“Most of the investigations I met on ground are those involving clearing agents as majority suspects. That is why I am here to seek for your partnership in the war against drugs. There are importers who import goods with fake documents, clearing agents should so this so he will not become victim of the law.

“If NAGAFF members are well informed, we will have no problem. I will provide resource officer to teach them some of the grey areas. We are also discussing with the Indian authorities were most of the drugs came from,“ she said.

Responding, the founder of NAGAFF, Dr Boniface Aniebonam said the association was formed to add value to Nigeria economy, particularly, addressing the bottleneck created by the Nigerian Customs in clearing goods at the port.

Aniebonam commended the Director for the visit, stressing that her coming to the association shows that she want to succeed in her assignment, assuring her of support and collaboration in carrying out her duties.