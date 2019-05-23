Connect with us
NEWS

NGF Under Fayemi Will Support Buhari In Delivering Good Governance – APC

Published

1 min ago

on


The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) under Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, will support President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in delivering good governance to Nigerians.

Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, expressed the optimism in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, while congratulating Fayemi on his election as the new NGF Chairman.

Issa-Onilu said NGF’s unanimous election of Fayemi on Wednesday night to lead it till 2021 was indeed a right choice.

This, he said, was especially so judging by Fayemi’s proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a development expert, minister, and governor among other endeavours.

He noted that since its establishment, the non-partisan NGF had been a strategic partner in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.

“We are confident that the NGF under Fayemi’s leadership will continue in this best practice by cooperating and supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in delivering on the change agenda for Nigerians,’’ he said.

He added that this was particularly critical as the country gears up for the next four years of the administration’s renewed mandate.

Issa-Onilu wished Fayemi a successful and impactful tenure, adding that the APC look forward to a cordial relationship between the NGF and the President Buhari-led administration.

He said this would undoubtedly ensure the successful implementation of the “Next Level’’ plans for the progress of the country.

Recalls that the NGF is an umbrella body of the 36 states elected governors of the federation, irrespective of party affiliation. (NAN)


