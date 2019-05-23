NEWS
NGF Under Fayemi Will Support Buhari In Delivering Good Governance – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) under Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, will support President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in delivering good governance to Nigerians.
Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC National Publicity Secretary, expressed the optimism in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, while congratulating Fayemi on his election as the new NGF Chairman.
Issa-Onilu said NGF’s unanimous election of Fayemi on Wednesday night to lead it till 2021 was indeed a right choice.
This, he said, was especially so judging by Fayemi’s proven record of progressive leadership and experience as a development expert, minister, and governor among other endeavours.
He noted that since its establishment, the non-partisan NGF had been a strategic partner in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in the country.
“We are confident that the NGF under Fayemi’s leadership will continue in this best practice by cooperating and supporting the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration in delivering on the change agenda for Nigerians,’’ he said.
He added that this was particularly critical as the country gears up for the next four years of the administration’s renewed mandate.
Issa-Onilu wished Fayemi a successful and impactful tenure, adding that the APC look forward to a cordial relationship between the NGF and the President Buhari-led administration.
He said this would undoubtedly ensure the successful implementation of the “Next Level’’ plans for the progress of the country.
Recalls that the NGF is an umbrella body of the 36 states elected governors of the federation, irrespective of party affiliation. (NAN)
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
