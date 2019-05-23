Nigerian Senator-elect, Ned Nwoko Honoured In South Africa

Nigerian born philanthropist and Senator-elect Prince Ned Nwoko, is to be honoured in South Africa for contributing to sports development in Africa.

Nwoko, the Senator-elect to represent Delta North in the Senate of the 9th National Assembly is among other recipients to be honoured on 26th May at the end of the two days Jose Foundation Safeguarding in Sports Conference holding in South Africa.

In a press statement yesterday signed by the president of Jose Foundation, Dr Martins Abhulimhen, the Award ceremony was to recognise the immense inputs to sports in Africa by Nwoko and others.

He said the Awards couldn’t have come at a better time than now knowing fully how sports unite Africans.

He also added that the conference is hosted by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee.

“His work for humanity earn him international recognition and therefore Jose Foundation is proud to honour him and others who have sacrifice so much for the growth of sports in the African continent.”

Prince Ned Nwoko, a lawyer, politician and veteran businessman, was born in December 21st, 1960 in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North LGA, Delta State.

An alumnus of the University of Keele (England), Kings College and University of London, where he majored in Insurance, Maritime, Company and Commercial Law.

Nwoko represented Aniocha North-South and Oshimili North-South of Delta State in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003.

“He has contributed a lot to the development of mankind and to his people inclusively. He has dived into different sectors to savage drowning and also to help upgrade and make life better”, the statement said.

The conference is coordinated by Mr Norman Brook (MBE), of the Brook Sports Consulting and supported by The Commonwealth, Safe Sport International, The Guardian, UNICEF, UK Sport, UNESCO, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Lime Culture UK.