NSCDC Arrests Varsity Student, 9 Others Over Alleged Cyber Crime

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 10 cyber crime suspects, popularly known as `Yahoo’ boys, at their business hideout in Ojodu Berger, Lagos State.

The NSCDC Commandant in Lagos State, Mr Tajudeen Balogun, told newsmen on Thursday that they were arrested following a tip off.

Balogun said that the ring leader of the team, one Frank Chinedu, 22, was a 100-level Accounting student of Lead University.

Balogun said the suspects were between the ages of 19 years and 29 years.

He said that One Toyota Camry saloon car with Reg. No. EPE406FN, nine different laptops, 16 phones, two debit cards and an Airtel modem were recovered from them.

He listed other items recovered from them to include: one piece of Orange Wi-Fi, 11 laptops’ chargers, two extension boxes, and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp and charms.

Balogun said, “On May 22, the state command got a piece of information about a case of abduction, assault and cybercrime.

“This was as a result of a tip off from a victim, one Demini Emmanuel.

“The victim claimed he was abducted, assaulted and forced to engage in cyber crime by the suspects since January 2019.

“ The command swung into action and arrested 10 suspects from No. 14b, Animashaun St., inside Progressive Estate in Ojodu Berger area of Lagos State ,” Balogun said.

The commandant said the officers of the command would not rest on their oars in ridding Lagos State of crimes.

He said that the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

Balogun advised parents, landlords and the public to always report any suspicious activities in their areas to the corps and other security agencies.

Speaking on the sidelines of the parade, the ring leader, one Frank Chinedu, 22, who claimed to be a 100-level student of Lead University, confessed to committing the crime.

The suspect confessed that he had been in the business for more than a year, stressing that he made more than N3million between January and April.

He said other suspects volunteered to learn the `job’ from him, hence the officials from the NSCDC found them in his house.

He said that he did not kidnap them as it was alleged by the NSCDC officials.