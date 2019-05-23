NEWS
NSCDC Arrests Varsity Student, 9 Others Over Alleged Cyber Crime
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 10 cyber crime suspects, popularly known as `Yahoo’ boys, at their business hideout in Ojodu Berger, Lagos State.
The NSCDC Commandant in Lagos State, Mr Tajudeen Balogun, told newsmen on Thursday that they were arrested following a tip off.
Balogun said that the ring leader of the team, one Frank Chinedu, 22, was a 100-level Accounting student of Lead University.
Balogun said the suspects were between the ages of 19 years and 29 years.
He said that One Toyota Camry saloon car with Reg. No. EPE406FN, nine different laptops, 16 phones, two debit cards and an Airtel modem were recovered from them.
He listed other items recovered from them to include: one piece of Orange Wi-Fi, 11 laptops’ chargers, two extension boxes, and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp and charms.
Balogun said, “On May 22, the state command got a piece of information about a case of abduction, assault and cybercrime.
“This was as a result of a tip off from a victim, one Demini Emmanuel.
“The victim claimed he was abducted, assaulted and forced to engage in cyber crime by the suspects since January 2019.
“ The command swung into action and arrested 10 suspects from No. 14b, Animashaun St., inside Progressive Estate in Ojodu Berger area of Lagos State ,” Balogun said.
The commandant said the officers of the command would not rest on their oars in ridding Lagos State of crimes.
He said that the suspects would be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.
Balogun advised parents, landlords and the public to always report any suspicious activities in their areas to the corps and other security agencies.
Speaking on the sidelines of the parade, the ring leader, one Frank Chinedu, 22, who claimed to be a 100-level student of Lead University, confessed to committing the crime.
The suspect confessed that he had been in the business for more than a year, stressing that he made more than N3million between January and April.
He said other suspects volunteered to learn the `job’ from him, hence the officials from the NSCDC found them in his house.
He said that he did not kidnap them as it was alleged by the NSCDC officials.
Examining Implementation Of Child Rights Convention
By November 20th this year, the convention on the rights of the child (CRC), will be 30 years since it...
Chronicling 8th Senate’s Efforts In Education Sector
As the current Senate winds down in a matter of days, BODE GBADEBO writes on the legislative interventions of the...
Awaiting S’Court Verdict On Zamfara APC
The long standing legal battle over the conduct of APC primaries or otherwise in Zamfara State will end tomorrow as...
Nigeria To Halt N360bn Capital Flight In Aviation Sector
A new internationally licensed Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) that will end over N360 billion capital flight has been launched...
We Must Organise Mining Sector For Optimal Results– Mayere
Lawal Mayere is a retired permanent secretary in Kaduna State.He served in the ministries of land, works, solid minerals ,...
Combating Desertification In Sahel, Horn Of Africa
CHIKA OKEKE examines attempts by governments and stakeholders in the African region to protect its landmass from mind boggling desertification....
