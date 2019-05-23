METRO
Oyetola Charges Legislators-elect on Discipline, Selfless Service
Osun State governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has charged legislators-elect from the state to be disciplined and selfless in the dispensation of their duties and uphold the tenets of the All Progressives Congress.
Oyetola who was represented by his deputy, Benedict Alabi at a two-day Seminar titled: “The Role of Political Parties In The Sustenance of Democracy” organised for elected Federal and State legislators on the platform APC noted that it came at a time when relationship between political parties and their legislators need adjustment.
While appreciating the organisers of programme, Oyetola thanked the present and previous leaderships of the party, the legislature and the executive for their good examples which have delivered peace and sustainable development to the state.
He emphasized the need for party decisions to flow from bottom up so that members can identify with decisions taken and enjoy a sense of belonging.
“The character of a party determines the worth of its elected members and consequently, the value of their services to the people.
“The party must regularly engage in intellectual and functional discourse to provide well thought out and people-oriented policies, direction and guidance.”
He charged the legislators-elect and party members to implement the outcomes of this seminar so that the collective mandate of the party can be proudly delivered.
Speaking, the Chairman, Igbimo Agba of the All Progressives Congress, Engr. Sola Akinwumi stressed that the popularity of a party and its ability to win elections depend on the acceptability of its core ideological values.
He noted that party supremacy is basic to democratic governance, saying a candidate is elected because the electorate considers that the party’s programmes are the most preferred.
“Every member is subject to the party, no matter how rich or educated a party member or an elected official is, he or she is under the control of the party.”
While stressing the need for party members to be disciplined, he noted that party discipline is one of the necessary conditions for an effective and responsible party administration.
“The series of crisis plaguing the APC in many states today are result of indiscipline among the leaders and members of the party.
“The lack of cohesion and discipline with the ruling APC led to a string of defections and some electoral losses just as it happened to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.”
The elder statesman said parties must be allowed to operate in accordance to their core values to be able to entrench their supremacy and encore disciplines.
