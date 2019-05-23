Oyo Joint Transition Committee Unveils Line Up Of Activities For May 29

The joint-transition committee set up to ensure smooth transition in Oyo State from the incumbent Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi to the Governor-elect, Mr Seyi Makinde has lined up an eight-day activities ahead of the May 29 hand over.

The chairman of the committee, Mr Olalekan Alli, who on Thursday announced the activities at a news conference, in the Governor’s Office, Ibadan, said the series of activities, which began with the news conference, would end with a church thanksgiving service, on Sunday, June 2.

Alli, who is also the Secretary to the State Government, said that the activities were lined up to make the event memorable, promising that adequate security of lives and property has been made.

He said, “Prayers will be held at all mosques in the state for a peaceful transition on Friday, May 24 while same would be held in all churches across the state, on Sunday, May 26.

“There will be a state broadcast by the outgoing governor by 6pm on Tuesday, May 28 followed by a send-off dinner at the Government House, Agodi, by 6.30pm same day.

“There will be an inter-faith service on Thursday, May 30 at the governor’s office premises. There is going to be special Jumat service and thanksgiving service on Friday, May 31 and June 2 respectively.’’

Alli added that the swearing-in ceremony of Makinde would hold at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke Ado, on Wednesday, May 29 by 10am, while a public reception will follow immediately.

He also said that the handing-over ceremony would hold at the Executive Council Chambers of the governor’s office on May 29, while a dinner party for the new governor would hold at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

Assuring the incoming government of a smooth takeover, he said that all ministries, departments and agencies have responded to an earlier circular issued by committee requesting them to submit up-to-date situation report including assets and liabilities in their custody.

The committee chairman said the collated reports would serve as annexure to the handing over note to be presented to the incoming governor.

He appealed to the public on behalf of the state government, incoming government and people to observe peace and be law abiding.

Alli added, “In the last eight years, the pride of the outgoing administration is peace, safety and security. Let me emphasis that nothing will be left undone to ensure that security of lives as well as property is sustained and consolidated.’’