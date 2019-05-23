Connect with us
NEWS

Police Arraign Street Urchin For Allegedly Assaulting Friend

Published

1 min ago

on


The police on Thursday arraigned a street urchin, Chijoke Okpara, in a Karmo Grade I Area Court Abuja, for  allegedly assaulting his friend during an argument over passengers.

Okpara, who resides in Gwagwa Tasha II village, Abuja, is charged with causing hurt.

The prosecuting counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, had told the court that the matter was reported on May 18, at Utako Police Station, Abuja, by one Ioryue Moses of Dape village.

Ukagha said that at about noon, while Moses was loading a vehicle for the Anambra Transport Service, near Gluban hotel Utako, Okpara assaulted.

She said that Okpara hit the complainant with a stick, which caused him injuries on the head.

Ukagha said the complainant incurred N10, 000 as medical bill but on the May 20.

The offence contravened the provisions of Section 246 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must be a grade level 08 Officer in the Federal Civil Service, address must be within the court’s jurisdiction and verified by the court’s police.

He ordered that the surety must present his utility bill and adjourned the matter until June 26 for hearing. (NAN)


MOST POPULAR

