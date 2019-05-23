CRIME
Police In Edo Recover Girl Sold For N850,000
Men of the Edo State Police Command have recovered Christabel Omokpia in Enugu State who was sold for N850,000 by an orphanage in Rivers State
Christabel was two years old when she and her sister, Amanda, were stolen away from Utesi village in Ovia North East local government area by two female tenants of their father in June last year
Their mother, Faith, left them in the care of the tenants, Mary and Rose, who disappeared with the children to unknown destination.
Christabel was first sold for N450,000 by the tenants and she was later sold for N500,000 to one Ogechi Favour.
She was later sold for N850,000 to one Anioke Augustine in Enugu State.
Relative of Christabel identified as Beauty said the family was happy to get her back.
Beauty said Christabel could not recognised her parents again.
Police sources said she was reunited with her family on Wednesday night.
The source said Anioke adopted Christabel without due process.
Spokesman for Edo Police Command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said it was the Police Commissioner, Danmallam Abubakar, that ordered for recovery of the children.
DSP Nwabuzor said the search for Christabel took police operatives from Benin to Delta State, Anambra State, River State, Imo State and Enugu State.
He said four suspects earlier arrested in connection to the missing children were already in prisons in Ondo and Edo States.
On the whereabouts of Amanda, DSP Nwabuzor said the police would do its best to recover her.
It was learnt that the woman that bought Amanda and took her to Ogwas-Chikwu in Delta State.
